Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,908,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,432,000 after purchasing an additional 46,678 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 85,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 66,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 325,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.