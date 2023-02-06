Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Price Target Raised to $4.50

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ITI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Iteris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Iteris in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.47 on Friday. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $190.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Iteris will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,473,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 271,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 193,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Iteris in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

