Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) PT Raised to $6.00

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Iteris Price Performance

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $190.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Iteris had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Iteris by 14.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 174,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 520,380 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,002,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 73,908 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Iteris in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the third quarter worth about $362,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

