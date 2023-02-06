JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $132.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.50.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $144.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,617,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 92,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.