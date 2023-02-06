JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OKTA. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.76.

Shares of OKTA opened at $77.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $203.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.70.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

