JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $290.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.25.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $234.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.65. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.60%.

In other LPL Financial news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,777,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $117,183,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after buying an additional 362,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,111,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 311,849 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

