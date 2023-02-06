John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Director Purchases $349,520.88 in Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) Director John E. Sanfilippo acquired 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.59 per share, for a total transaction of $349,520.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,781.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $92.87 on Monday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.73.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.