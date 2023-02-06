JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $135.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BILL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.78.

Bill.com stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $262.17.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. Research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,111 shares of company stock worth $7,514,049. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Bill.com by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

