JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $95.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $80.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.48.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.