JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lowered by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of JPM opened at $141.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.39.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

