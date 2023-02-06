Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Shares Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,671 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 7.8% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 14.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter worth $195,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 146.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Stock Up 0.1 %

Kadem Sustainable Impact stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Profile

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

