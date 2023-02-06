KB Financial Group (KB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $45.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $55.31.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,344,000 after buying an additional 278,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,793,000 after buying an additional 195,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,226,000 after buying an additional 107,023 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,506,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,719,000. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

