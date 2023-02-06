KB Financial Group (KB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
KB Financial Group Stock Performance
KB Financial Group stock opened at $45.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $55.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
Institutional Trading of KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KB Financial Group (KB)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.