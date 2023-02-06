KeyCorp Boosts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $160.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.55.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $130.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $139.91.

Insider Activity

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $7,183,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,598,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,028,045.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,488 shares of company stock worth $57,608,658. Insiders own 8.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,405,000 after buying an additional 143,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after buying an additional 358,134 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in PTC by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,380,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PTC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after buying an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

See Also

