KeyCorp Boosts Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $210.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.00.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $183.61 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $190.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 9.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.