Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kite Realty Group Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.52%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $289,343.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,063.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,888 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,817,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,056,000 after buying an additional 2,107,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,651,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,340,000 after buying an additional 707,906 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,200,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000,000 after buying an additional 118,282 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

