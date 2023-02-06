KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,900 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INKA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,075,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $856,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in KludeIn I Acquisition by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 692,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 178,724 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.
KludeIn I Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of INKA stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.
KludeIn I Acquisition Profile
KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.
