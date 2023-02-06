Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Stephens

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LSTR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $180.74 on Friday. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.43 and a 200-day moving average of $158.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System



Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also

