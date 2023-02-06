Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.22.

LESL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $475.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at $105,498,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 210.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169,336 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 36.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,449,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after buying an additional 3,870,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,728,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,168 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

