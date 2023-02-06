Liberty Capital Management Inc. Makes New $377,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,356,000 after purchasing an additional 579,419 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 145.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,240,000 after purchasing an additional 244,604 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $61,075,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 24,855.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,844,000 after purchasing an additional 125,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,619,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($795.65) to €745.00 ($809.78) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($565.22) to €680.00 ($739.13) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML Stock Down 2.4 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML stock opened at $679.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $611.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.