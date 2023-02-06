Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases 162 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,136,000 after buying an additional 263,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 377,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,011,000 after buying an additional 250,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $111.62 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $129.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.55.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

