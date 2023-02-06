Liberty Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank grew its position in Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sysco by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

