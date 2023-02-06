Liberty Capital Management Inc. Takes $333,000 Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 260.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 50.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 22.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 16.9% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

SPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

In related news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $63,237.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,773 shares in the company, valued at $778,222.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $63,237.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,773 shares in the company, valued at $778,222.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,731.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPH opened at $15.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.68. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $237.63 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 10.75%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

