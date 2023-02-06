Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.20.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $271.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.42. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $281.78.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,563. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 15.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 30.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,775,000 after purchasing an additional 69,785 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

