LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells $33,526,295.44 in Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $33,526,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,473,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,806,932.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,227,000 after buying an additional 1,099,881 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in LKQ by 432.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,390,000 after buying an additional 453,959 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

