LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Mizuho

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LYB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.84.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $98.15 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

