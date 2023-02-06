LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $85.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.
LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.84.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.9 %
LYB stock opened at $98.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
