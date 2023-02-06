LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $85.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.84.

LYB stock opened at $98.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

