LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $109.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYB. Mizuho increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.84.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $98.15 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

