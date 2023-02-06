Markel (NYSE:MKL) PT Raised to $1,400.00 at Truist Financial

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,335.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,339.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1,250.32. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Markel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Markel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 12.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

