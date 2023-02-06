Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK)

Equities researchers at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINKGet Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Interlink Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

LINK opened at $8.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 million, a P/E ratio of 94.44 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

