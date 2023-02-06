Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTH. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.86.

Shares of MTH opened at $113.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 49.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

