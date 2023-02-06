Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of other reports. Huber Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.92.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $186.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.19. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $242.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.