Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $65.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEOH. StockNews.com upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of MEOH opened at $50.29 on Monday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.