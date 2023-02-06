Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 208 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,646,000 after purchasing an additional 382,948 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,285,000 after acquiring an additional 191,704 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 302,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,095,000 after purchasing an additional 86,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,144,000 after purchasing an additional 71,372 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,286 shares of company stock worth $7,481,338. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $482.41 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $560.92. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.47 and a 200-day moving average of $394.52.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.