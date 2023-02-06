Metis Global Partners LLC Buys Shares of 33,025 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.