Metis Global Partners LLC Buys Shares of 33,025 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Feb 6th, 2023

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

