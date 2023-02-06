Metis Global Partners LLC Has $365,000 Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $229.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

IDEX Company Profile



IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

