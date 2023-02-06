Michelle Draper Sells 974 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Draper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 20th, Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $323.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $658.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.80.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,121,000 after purchasing an additional 77,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,456,000 after purchasing an additional 261,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,423,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,592,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,505,000 after purchasing an additional 638,862 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

