Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $85.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.40. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

