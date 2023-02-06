Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Sidoti currently has $70.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.33.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

NYSE MTX opened at $63.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,023.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 389.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

