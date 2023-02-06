monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $238.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.69. monday.com had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $136.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that monday.com will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the third quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

