Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $64.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

CHRW stock opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

