Morgan Stanley Boosts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $145.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.45.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $154.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.33. Clorox has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $160.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.99.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 85.88%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

