Morgan Stanley Boosts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $95.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HUBG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $97.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $104.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

