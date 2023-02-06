Morgan Stanley Lowers Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $95.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RARE. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $45.73 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52.

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

