Morgan Stanley Raises Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $455.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $339.08 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $322.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $423,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.