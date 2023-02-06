Morgan Stanley Raises Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $207.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.00.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 3.2 %

SLAB opened at $183.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.56. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $190.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,898,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,062,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,180,000 after buying an additional 89,166 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 439,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,245,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

