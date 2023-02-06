Morgan Stanley Raises Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $97.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.17.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $93.82 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $173.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average is $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

