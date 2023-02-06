Morgan Stanley Trims Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price to $60.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.