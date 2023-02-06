Morgan Stanley Trims Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Target Price to $3.00

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GRPH has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Graphite Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRPH opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.11. Graphite Bio has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphite Bio by 39.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 482,238 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Graphite Bio by 36.1% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,582,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 419,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphite Bio by 71.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 502,381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth $2,165,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth $1,577,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

