Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Polaris by 137.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Performance

PII stock opened at $118.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.84. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PII. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.56.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.