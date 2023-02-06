National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
National Fuel Gas Stock Up 2.9 %
National Fuel Gas stock opened at $59.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $56.47 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 47.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.
About National Fuel Gas
National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)
- What do Mastercard Earnings Indicate About Consumer Spending?
- Is Electronic Arts Setting the Bar Too Low?
- International Paper Stock is Printing Profits Again
- Spotify’s Traffic, Not Earnings is Driving the Stock Higher
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.