National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 2.9 %

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $59.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $56.47 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 47.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

